Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

