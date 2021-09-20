Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 12,500 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after acquiring an additional 427,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

STNE opened at $41.74 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

