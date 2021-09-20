Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.24 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $281.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.