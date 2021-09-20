Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,125 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yelp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

