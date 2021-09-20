Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

