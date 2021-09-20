Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 365.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.