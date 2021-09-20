Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

RROTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RROTF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

