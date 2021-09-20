Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.07

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

