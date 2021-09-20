Royale Finance Price Down 12.1% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $849,021.59 and approximately $170,600.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00116138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00175267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.06893008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,430.16 or 0.99823535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00833040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

