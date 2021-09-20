Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 875 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

