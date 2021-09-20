Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,759,000.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $51.20 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

