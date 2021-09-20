Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.