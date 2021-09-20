Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

In other Tuesday Morning news, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

TUEM opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.