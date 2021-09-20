Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

