Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,654 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 562,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 205,560 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.45 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $512.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

