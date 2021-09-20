Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,830 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of REX American Resources worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:REX opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

