Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,071,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.