RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on RWEOY. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.