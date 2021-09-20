SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 5,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SAIL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

