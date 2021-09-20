salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.22.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,956 shares of company stock worth $192,555,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.