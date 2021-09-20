Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDON remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Sandston has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corp. intends to consider investment opportunities and incurring administrative expenses related to legal, accounting and administrative activities. The company was founded in October 1983 and is headquartered in Traverse City, MI.

