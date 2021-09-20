Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$112,500.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,912,500.

SIS stock opened at C$22.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.42. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.04 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

