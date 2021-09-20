Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $5.51 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00012746 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $364,425.99 and approximately $10,661.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.