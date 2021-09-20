SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $748,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 53.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.70 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.27. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.