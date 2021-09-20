Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 824,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.41 on Monday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

