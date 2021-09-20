Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

