Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
