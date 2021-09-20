Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

