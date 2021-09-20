Scrypta Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 122.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 154.5% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $235,137.21 and approximately $105.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020691 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,642,524 coins and its circulating supply is 17,842,524 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

