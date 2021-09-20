Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SA opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

