SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 377,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

