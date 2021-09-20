Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.11

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 279652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

About Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

