Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,726 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

