Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $44,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $9,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OAS. Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.