Sei Investments Co. Has $1.24 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

