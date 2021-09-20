Sei Investments Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

