Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,847 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $763.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.