Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

SIC stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

