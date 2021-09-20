Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.