Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $19.70 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $250,209.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.