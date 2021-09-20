Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Servotronics stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

