Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $1.29

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2873 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

SGHIY opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

