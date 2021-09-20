SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $137,606.76 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

