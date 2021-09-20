ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,105 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $474,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $227.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.