Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Drops By 37.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Acreage has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

