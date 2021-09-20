Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Rises By 31.8%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $21.84 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

AFCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $6,424,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $3,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.