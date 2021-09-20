Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Rises By 56.0%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACAN opened at $0.73 on Monday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

