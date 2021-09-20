Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increases By 28.6%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

NYSE:AIT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

