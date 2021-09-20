Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Decreases By 22.4%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 164,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $49.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $815.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,994. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.