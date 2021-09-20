Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rises By 46.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,768.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Monday. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.
Autogrill Company Profile
