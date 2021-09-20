Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rises By 46.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,768.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Monday. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.