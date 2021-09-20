Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Increases By 58.7%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,200 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.
Banco BPM Company Profile
