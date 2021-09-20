Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Increases By 58.7%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,492,200 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

